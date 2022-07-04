Kullu Bus Accident: At least 16 people, including some school children, were killed as a school bus fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. If reports are to be believed, around 40 people were on board the bus. The mishap took place near Sainj valley in Kullu. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj-bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, Garg said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Kullu Bus Accident: All We Know

Several teams continue rescue work in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. Death toll expected to rise.

#WATCH | HP | Several teams continue rescue work in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district where a private bus rolled off a cliff at around 8 am this morning. At least 10 dead, numbers expected to rise. (Disclaimer: disturbing visuals) pic.twitter.com/KL4S8HfxZb — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

BJP President JP Nadda expresses condolences over the Kullu bus incident.

हिमाचल के कुल्लू की सैंज घाटी में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत हृदयविदारक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर मृतकों की आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दे। मेरी गहन संवेदनाएँ पीड़ित परिजनों के साथ हैं। दुर्घटना में घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 4, 2022

Calling the incident ‘heart-rending’, PM Modi said, “The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

Expressing grief over the mishap, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said,”I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families.”

कुल्लू की सैंज घाटी में एक निजी बस के हादसे का दुखद समाचार मिला। पूरा प्रशासन मौके पर है,घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है। ईश्वर इस घटना में दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं कम से कम लोग हताहत हुए हों। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 4, 2022