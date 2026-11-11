Flights from Noida-Hindon to Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala and Shimla to begin soon? Fly91 likely to...

New Delhi: In a significant development, flights from Delhi, Jewar and Hindon airports to popular hill destinations such as Kullu, Dharamshala, Pathankot and Shimla could soon become a reality. Regional airline Fly91 is actively working on plans to launch these services. The airline, which commenced its first flight on the Goa-Bengaluru route on March 18, 2024, has now indicated its intention to expand into North India after establishing a presence in South and West India.
Fly91, which began operations with six small ATR-72 turboprop aircraft, is now looking to expand its network further. Speaking to Navbharat Times, the airline’s founder and CEO, Manoj Chacko, said that Fly91 currently operates 354 flights every week, connecting 14 cities across South and West India, including Goa, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Agatti and Tirupati. The airline has now started focusing on the North Indian market as well.
However, considering the challenges of securing access to Delhi’s airport, one of the busiest in the country, as well as the requirements of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, Fly91’s primary focus will be on Jewar airport, followed by Hindon. With relatively low traffic at Jewar at present, the airline expects to have better chances of securing its preferred flight slots, something that would be difficult to achieve in Delhi.
Chacko said Fly91 currently has six ATR-72 turboprop aircraft and has placed an order for 40 more, with plans to acquire another 10-12 aircraft. Overall, the airline expects to operate a fleet of at least 60 aircraft within the next five years.
Asked whether Fly91 plans to enter the international aviation market after expanding regional connectivity across India, Chacko made it clear that the airline’s immediate priority is to meet domestic demand. It will consider international operations only after addressing the requirements of the domestic market.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.