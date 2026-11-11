Flights from Noida-Hindon to Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala and Shimla to begin soon? Fly91 likely to…

As part of its expansion strategy, Fly91 has started assessing Delhi, Jewar and Hindon airports, along with the surrounding regions.

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Fly91 is actively working on plans to launch these services

New Delhi: In a significant development, flights from Delhi, Jewar and Hindon airports to popular hill destinations such as Kullu, Dharamshala, Pathankot and Shimla could soon become a reality. Regional airline Fly91 is actively working on plans to launch these services. The airline, which commenced its first flight on the Goa-Bengaluru route on March 18, 2024, has now indicated its intention to expand into North India after establishing a presence in South and West India.

Fly91, which began operations with six small ATR-72 turboprop aircraft, is now looking to expand its network further. Speaking to Navbharat Times, the airline’s founder and CEO, Manoj Chacko, said that Fly91 currently operates 354 flights every week, connecting 14 cities across South and West India, including Goa, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Agatti and Tirupati. The airline has now started focusing on the North Indian market as well.

Here are some of the key details:

Fly91 has begun studying Delhi, Jewar and Hindon airports, along with the surrounding regions as part of its expansion plans.

The airline is optimistic about expanding its business in North India and believes there is significant potential for its services around these airports.

Through regional connectivity, it hopes to connect destinations such as Kullu, Dharamshala, Pathankot and Shimla.

The airline aims to connect destinations where even narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 cannot take off or land.

However, considering the challenges of securing access to Delhi’s airport, one of the busiest in the country, as well as the requirements of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, Fly91’s primary focus will be on Jewar airport, followed by Hindon. With relatively low traffic at Jewar at present, the airline expects to have better chances of securing its preferred flight slots, something that would be difficult to achieve in Delhi.

Focus on Domestic Demand

Chacko said Fly91 currently has six ATR-72 turboprop aircraft and has placed an order for 40 more, with plans to acquire another 10-12 aircraft. Overall, the airline expects to operate a fleet of at least 60 aircraft within the next five years.

Asked whether Fly91 plans to enter the international aviation market after expanding regional connectivity across India, Chacko made it clear that the airline’s immediate priority is to meet domestic demand. It will consider international operations only after addressing the requirements of the domestic market.