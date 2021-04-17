Haridwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, one of the most prominent Akhara leaders, and said that Mahakumbh or Kumbh Mela 2021 should “only be symbolic” in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, now that two Shahi Snan have already been completed. PM’s statement comes after many seers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the festival, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who is admitted at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Waives Off Change Fees on Bookings From April 17 to 30 | Details Here

"Acharya Mahamandaleshwar spoke to Pujya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji over the phone today. He inquired about the health of all the seers. All the saints have extended their cooperation to the administration…I have requested now that two royal baths have taken place, Kumbh should be kept symbolic due to the crisis of corona. This will give us the power to fight this crisis situation," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Responding to the prime minister, Swami Avdheshanand said, "We respect the call of the Hon'ble Prime Minister! Protecting life is a great virtue. I urge the devout people not to come for a large number for the snans and follow the covid rules!"

Earlier on Friday, the Uttarakhand Health Department said that the officials had detected 1,701 Covid-19 cases between April 10 and April 14 at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. These include reports of both RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen tests used to detect the viral disease.

The cases included commoners and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups). At least 102 cases were detected on April 15, 525 cases were detected on April 14, 594 on April 13, 408 on April 12, 386 on April 11, and 254 on April 10 at Har ki Pauri, where the Kumbh festival is going on.