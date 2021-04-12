Dehradun: Thousands of saffron-clad ash-smeared devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday, flouting all norms and restrictions against the spread of coronavirus. Belonging to different akharas, the seers led by their Mahamandaleshwar, took out grand Shobha Yatras by turns through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. Also Read - Dutee Chand Gears up for World Relays as Indian Team sets Sight on Tokyo

The ash-smeared Nagas marched barefoot to their destination without wearing masks or observing social distancing, and took the holy dip into the river, joined by over 17 lakh other devotees, as they were showered with flower petals from helicopters flying above on behalf of the Uttarakhand government. Also Read - India Approves Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik V For Emergency Use

While Har ki Pauri, considered the holiest of the Ghats was reserved exclusively for the akharas from 7 AM onwards, common people also took the holy dip on the other ghats of the Ganga, revered by millions as a goddess. Also Read - Akshay Kumar is Back Home After Recovering From COVID-19, Reveals Twinkle Khanna With Quirky Post

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said the Shahi Snan was being conducted smoothly throughout the Mela Kshetra from Haridwar to Devprayag.

So far, seers of three out of a total of 13 akharas have bathed in the river at Har ki Pauri while bathing by devotees is underway at the other ghats, the DGP said.

Seers of Niranjani Akhada led by their Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Kailashanand Giri were the first to take a dip in the river on the occasion. Seers of Ananda Akhada also took bath along with them. They were followed by the Joona Akhada saints led by Acharya Kailashanand.

Former King of Nepal Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah was also among those who took a dip in the Ganga on the occasion. It was his maiden visit to Haridwar.

It was the second Shahi Snan during the ongoing Kumbh Mela which has been limited to just one month due to the rising cases of coronavirus. The last Shahi Snan or royal bath was conducted on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11.

Millions of pilgrims participate in the famous Kumbh Mela pitcher festival that goes on for months. Seers are joined by other devotees to take a dip into the holy Ganga, which is believed to wash away their sins.

However, in the second wave of coronavirus that is raging nationwide, Haridwar’s Kumbh Mela has been flagged as a super spreader despite authorities taking precautions and cutting the festival short by a month.

With Agency inputs