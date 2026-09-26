Kunal Ghosh’s car attacked: Eggs, stones thrown at TMC MLA on his way to Mamata’s rally

Social media videos captured a handful of people surrounding TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car and raising slogans while hurling eggs and bricks at the windscreen of his car.

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TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says that eggs were hurled at his car. Screengrab/ANI

In a fresh attack on the Trinamool Congress leaders, MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was attacked at Uttarpara in Hooghly district on Saturday while he was on his way to attend a rally of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Serampore in the same district.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “BJP goons attacked my car while I was on my way to attend Banerjee’s rally. A mob, armed with lathis, rods, and carrying black posters, was shouting slogans. A second mob blocked the road. They hurled eggs and bricks and broke both the windshields. Glass shards fell all over me. I couldn’t go any further.”

What did the video reveal?

Social media videos captured the moment a group surrounded Ghosh’s vehicle, shouting slogans and pelting it with eggs. The rear windshield was damaged in the process, and Ghosh had to head back to Kolkata. Notably, none of the individuals carried BJP flags.

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says that eggs were hurled at his car and a group of people attacked the car while he was going to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee. (Video Source: Kunal Ghosh) pic.twitter.com/yH6jvA5AOw — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

“There wasn’t a single policeman around. They expect us to believe there was no intelligence input. Once I’m back in Kolkata, I’ll go straight to Bhabani Bhavan (state police headquarters) so the top police officials can see for themselves what happened. Thankfully, the driver wasn’t injured; otherwise, we could have been stuck there,” said Ghosh, who also holds the position of party spokesperson.

Also Read | TMC symbol war moves to Supreme Court as Mamata Banerjee challenges poll body freeze

What did Mamata say?

Trinamool Congress chief and Ghosh’s boss, Mamata Banerjee, responded to the attack by blaming the BJP, claiming the ruling party was attempting to stop people from turning up for her rally.

“Police are also stopping our people from reaching the meeting in Srirampur. Such things don’t even happen in African countries,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has been permitted by the Calcutta High Court to hold a public meeting at Serampore, though the court capped attendance at 1,000 people. She is likely to outline the party’s plan of action against the Election Commission of India and the BJP over the coming days.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faction is now ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’, gets ‘Football Player’ symbol

“We have received some inputs from unconfirmed sources that supporters of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee have said that they will not allow Ghosh to enter the area, and that’s why they attacked his car. Ghosh can’t say this in public, as it would be a huge embarrassment for the party. That’s why he is dragging the BJP. Damaging the car of an MLA is condemnable, and if the MP is behind this, then it is very dangerous for democracy. The state should take action,” Debjit Sarkar, BJP spokesperson, told the media