Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kunnathur Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kunnathur went to the polls on April 6.

All About Kunnathur seat: Kunnathur comes under the Kollam district in Kerala. In 2016, IND’s Kovoor Kunjumon bagged this seat by defeating Ullas Kovur of RSP by a margin of 20,529 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, RSP’s Kovoor Kunjumon came to power, who had defeated P.K. Ravi of Congress by a margin of 12,088 votes. In 2016, the Kunnathur assembly constituency had 2,07,296 registered electors, of which 99,443 were males and 1,07,853 females.



KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Kovoor Kunjumon of RSP(L), Ullas Kovoor of RSP, Raji Prasad of BJP

Kunnathur SEAT LIVE UPDATES: