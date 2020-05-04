New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, 3 CRPF personnel were martyred on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out when the militants opened fire on a CPRF patrol party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch District, Encounter Underway

As per updates, the area has been cordoned off and additional forces have been rushed to the spot to track down the assailants. In the attack, the 3 CRPF jawans were killed on the spot.

According to police, one terrorist has also been neutralised in the encounter in Qaziabad area of Handwara. More details in the matter are awaited.