New Delhi: Days after a 25-year-old woman from Manipur was allegedly spat at by a man in Mumbai’s Kalina, the accused was on Friday arrested after being identified by the police. Also Read - Coronavirus: Man Spits on Manipuri Woman in Mumbai's Kalina, Police Register FIR

The incident took place on April 6 when the complainant was walking in Geeta Vihar in Kalina. In her complaint to the police, however, she said that she was unable to note down the license plate of the motorcycle the accused was riding. Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Man Who Spat, Hurled Racial Slurs at Manipuri Woman

In the complaint, she had also expressed fears of being infected to coronavirus due to being spat at. Also Read - Coronavirus Reaches Northeast as Manipur Girl Who Returned From UK Tests Positive

Following her complaint, the police had launched a manhunt to identify the accused and, finally, after nearly two weeks of working on the case, zeroed in on a 23-year-old Kurla resident, identified as Mohammad Amir Khan. They are now trying to establish if the act of spitting was intentional or not, as the accused, according to the police, has said that it was a ‘mistake.’

The police’s action drew praise from Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who tweeted: “Last week, a Manipuri girl was spat at. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma ji requested me to check on it. I am informed by the Mumbai Police that the accused has been arrested. We have no place for such acts and won’t be tolerated.”

“Thank you Mumbai Police and DCP Zone 8 for their work,” he added.

Last month, in Delhi, a ‘middle-aged’ man was arrested for spitting at a Manipuri woman, also a 25-year-old, and allegedly calling her ‘corona.’