New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday escalated its poster war with the ruling Janata Dal (United)-BJP coalition ahead of the Assembly Election, scheduled for later this year, putting up a poster against the state government in Patna.

The poster has caricatures of Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi. The Chief Minister is shown sitting on a chair, tied in a rope with one end of the rope in Sushil Modi’s hand, indicating that the Chief Minister is being ‘controlled’ by the BJP.

In a possible reference to last year’s Patna floods, and the state of Bihar in general, people around them are shown drowning. The poster is titled ‘kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare‘ (Only interested in power, they are killers of Bihar). In a poem that follows, the government is accused, among other things, of stealing power and ruining Bihar.

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) puts up a poster against the state government, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/jyJok6m7Yd — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is likely to be held in October-November across several phases.

In the previous election, traditional rivals RJD-JD(U) had contested in a prepoll alliance, along with several other parties, with Nitish being the alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate. The coalition registered a win but collapsed in July 2017, with the JD(U) walking out after the then-Deputy Chief Minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, refused to resign despite corruption allegations against him.

Nitish then joined hands with the BJP to once again form government in the state. The BJP has already announced that Nitish will be its Chief Ministerial candidate for the polls.