New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kushb00 Sundar resigned from the Congress party on Monday. In her resignation letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, Khushbu said that she was being 'pushed and suppressed'.

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," her letter read.



Reports have claimed that she might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), later in the day.