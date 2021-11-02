Bihar Bypolls Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies seats (Vidhan Sabha) in Bihar will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday. Both the Assembly constituencies went to the polls last week. While Kusheshwar Asthan recorded a voter turnout of around 49 per cent, the Tarapur Vidhan Sabha seat witnessed around 50 per cent voting. A total of 17 candidates were in fray–– eight from Tarapur and nine from Kusheshwar Asthan.Also Read - Bihar Bypolls 2021: JD(U) May Win Tarapur And Kusheshwarsthan Assembly Seats, Reveals Exit Poll

Meanwhile, the opposition RJD in Bihar, which had accused the ruling NDA of "rigging" elections in the state, has decided to deploy its heavy artillery for counting of votes. According to a release issued by the party, the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav will himself be "camping" in Darbhanga district, where results will be announced for the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan seat. Another team of RJD leaders led by state president Jagadanand Singh will be in Munger under which the Tarapur assembly constituency falls.

06:50 AM: The ruling NDA is seeking to retain both seats, which fell vacant after the demise of their MLAs.