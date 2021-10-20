Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment & employment opportunities in the region.Also Read - 1 Glass of Orange Juice Everyday Can Fight Inflammation, Oxidative Stress in Adults: Study

The Kushinagar International Airport's inauguration ceremony was also attended by important guests, including Ambassadors of various countries, Sri Lankan president, 25 representatives and 100 Buddha Bhikshu (pilgrims). All important dignitaries and guests were given packets of 'Kalanamak' rice as 'prasad' during the inauguration ceremony. The 'prasad' was distributed by the Participatory Rural Development Foundation (PDRF) with the consent of the administration.

A day before the inauguration, Ram Chet Chaudhary, chairman of PDRF, said, "Siddharth Nagar district is related to Lord Buddha's birth place area and Kala Namak rice of the district is known for its taste, aroma and nutritional properties. The Yogi Adityanath government has ensured global recognition for the rice by making it ODOP of Siddharth Nagar. When the gift of Kala Namak rice will be distributed among the Buddha followers and VVIP guests its global branding will be strengthened."

Chaudhary said, “The prasad will be given on ‘Purnima’ (full moon) which is important for Sanatan and Buddha religion followers from spiritual and religious point of view. It is believed that Lord Buddha broke his fast by consuming kheer of Kala Namak rice at the bank of Hiranyavati river and also distributed it among his disciples. Lord Buddha advised farmers to grow Kala Namak rice.

However, over the years the farming of the rice decreased to less than 10,000 hectares, but now with the efforts of the state government it has increased to more than 50,000 hectares, he added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had declared Kala Namak rice as ODOP for Siddharth Nagar and the state government is also making a common facility centre with Rs 12 crore.

