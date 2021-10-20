New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport and said that this was a ‘manifestation of decades of aspirations and efforts’. The airport is aimed at boosting tourism on the Buddhist circuit, as the ancient city of Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha, where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.Also Read - NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain – Namibia vs Netherlands Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

"Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of aspiration and effort. My happiness is two-fold today. This is the moment of fulfilling a commitment towards the people of Purvanchal," said PM Modi after inaugurating the Kushinagar airport, the third international airport in UP.

After inaugurating the airport, PM Modi said it will boost connectivity and tourism and also help develop an entire economic ecosystem in the region that will create new job opportunities.

Why is Kushinagar International Airport Important:

Kushinagar International Airport has the longest runway of 3.2 km length in the state and is 45 metres wide.

The airport has the capacity for four arrivals and four departures of flights per hour.

It also has a 3,600 square metre interim passenger building and arrangements are being made to make night flights also possible.

The airport also has an advanced turning pad, additional runway strip, taxiway, isolation subway, advanced runway lighting for smooth landing and take-off.

The airport at Kushinagar will help boost tourism as one of the four principal places of Buddhist pilgrimage. It will not only put the pilgrimage site on International Aviation Map but also give a boost to the economic development of the region.

The airport will have a multiplier effect on the hospitality industry by promoting hotel business, tourism agencies, restaurants etc. The infrastructure will create employment opportunities for locals.

The airport will serve a population of more than two crores in nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities.

The airport will also boost the opportunities for the export of horticultural products like bananas, strawberries and mushrooms.

At present, two international airports – Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi — are operational in the state while another one is coming up at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar.