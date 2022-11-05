Kutlehar Assembly Elections 2022: Will Anyone Make A Breakthrough At BJP’s Citadel Held For 29 Years?

Kutlehar Constituency Assembly Election 2022: Kutlehar is one of the 68 constituencies that will go into assembly election for 2022 . The elections are just days away and there is already a lot of political fervor in the air. Kutlehar has been Bhartiya Janta Party’s citadel since 1993. Virender Kanwar, the BJP MLA from the state has maintained his stronghold on the seat since 2003.

KUTLEHAR CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR HIMACHAL ELECTIONS 2022

Virender Kanwar – BJP Devinder Kumar- Congress Anil Kumar Mankotia- AAP Capt. Jaidayal Singh Pal – Independent

KUTLEHAR 2017 ELECTION- BRIEF RECAP

In the 2017 assembly elections, Virendar Kanwar (BJP) won 31,101 votes and defeated Congress’ Vivek Sharma wit a margin of 5,606. Winning with a 52.52 vote percentage, Kanwar is looking forward to set in for another terms in Kutlehar

This year, Himachal will go in single phase voting for all 68 seats on November 12. In a conference the Chief Election Commissioner announced that for voters there will be a KYC facility – Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.