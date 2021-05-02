Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kuttiadi Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kuttiadi went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Kuttiadi seat: Kuttiadi comes under the Kozhikode district in Kerala. In 2016, IUML’s Parakkal Abdulla bagged this seat by defeating K.K. Lathika of CPM by a margin of 1,157 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, CPM’s K.K.Lathika came to power, who had defeated Soopi Narikkatteri of MUL by a margin of 6,972 votes. In 2016, the Kunnathur assembly constituency had 1,84,215 registered electors, of which 88,638 were males and 95,577 females.



KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: K P Kunhahammed Kutty of CPI(M), Parakkal Abdulla of IUML, P. P. Murali of BJP

