Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Thiruvananthapuram Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Thiruvananthapuram went to the polls on April 6.

All About Thiruvananthapuram seat: Thiruvananthapuram comes under the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. In 2016, INC's V.S. Sivakumar bagged this seat by defeating Adv. Antony Raju of IND by a margin of 10,905 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, Adv. V.S.Sivakumar of INC came to power, defeating V.Surendran Pillai of KCAMG by a margin of 5,352 votes. In 2016, the Thiruvananthapuram assembly constituency had 1,92,714 registered electors, of which 93,380 were males and 99,334 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Antony Raju of JKC, V. S. Sivakumar of CONG, Krishna Kumar of BJP

