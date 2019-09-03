New Delhi: The Janata Dal United (JD-U) in Bihar has coined a new slogan for the state Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in October-November 2020.

The slogan –‘Kyun karen vichar, thhike to hai Nitish Kumar (why should we consider others, Nitish Kumar is fine)’, has been displayed on a big hoarding which has been put up outside party’s headquarters in Patna. Besides, the hoarding also has a picture of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U)’s national president Nitish Kumar at the center.

Reacting over the slogan’s content, senior RJD leader and former minister Vijay Prakash said, “Thhike means ‘kamchalau’ (just doable). JD(U) has accepted that Nitish is just okay. The slogan is defeatist.”

Echoing similar sentiments, RJD’s national vice president Shivanand Tiwari said, “It is too early to issue a slogan for the assembly polls which is more than a year away.”

However, Shyam Rajak defended the party’s slogan saying that the party simply wants to convey that ‘what is the need to consider anyone else in 2020, if everything is going fine under Nitish Kumar?”

Notably, this is not the first time the party has coined a Nitish-centric slogan. Earlier in 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U)’s then poll strategist and now the party’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor came up with slogan – ‘Bihar me bahaar hai, Nitish-e Kumar hai’ (Bihar is blooming as Nitish is here)’.

The slogan then proved fruitful for the JD(U) as the party which was then party of grand-alliance with RJD and Congress registered landslide victory with a huge margin and formed government.