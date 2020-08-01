New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate directions to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to overturn his decision cancelling the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s directive to open hotels and weekly bazaars (markets). Sisodia, in his letter, claimed that L-G’s decision was against Centre’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines. Also Read - Pune Unlock 3.0 News: Cabs Allowed With 3 Passengers Apart From Driver, Malls to Open From August 5

The deputy CM said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday. "I request you to ask LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve," Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Read his full letter here:

Sisodia’s letter to Union minister Shah comes a day after L-G Baijal rejected the Delhi government’s decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the COVID-19 situation continues to be “fragile” and the threat is still “far from over”.

Earlier on Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal government had decided to reopen hotels and allow weekly bazaars to function on a trial basis (as a part of the third phase of easing the lockdown), for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures.