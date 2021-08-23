New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan has been appointed as the new governor of Manipur. A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new “Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”. The Manipur governor’s position fell vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month. Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.Also Read - BJP's Women Members Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With BSF in Jammu

After his appointment, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted Ganesan and pointed out that the senior BJP leader from the state had a long political experience. In a tweet, the DMK President addressed Ganesan as an elder brother and recalled the BJP leader's affectionate ties with his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. "Greetings to elder brother La Ganesan…who has a long political experience," Stalin said in the tweet.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also greeted Ganesan on his appointment as the Governor of Manipur. In his message to Ganesan, the CM said his appointment as the Governor of Manipur was a 'proud development.' Rangasamy also stated in his message that the rich political experience and administrative proficiency of Ganesan would be of immense help for Manipur to make progress. "I extend my greetings and best wishes on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Puducherry," he said.

Ganesan was a RSS Pracharak before being appointed as the General Secretary of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. He worked in the party in several capacities at the national and state levels. He is presently a member of BJP’s National Council. Ganesan represented Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House of the Parliament, which was vacated by Heptulla.