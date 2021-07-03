Gurugram: A lab assistant of a private school in Haryana died after remaining stuck in the lift for five hours. The unfortunate incident took place on the second floor of SDVM Senior Secondary School located in sector-12 of Panipat. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: TV Journalist Dies Day After Flagging Liquor Mafia’s Threat, Cops Call it 'Road Accident'

The lab assistant got stuck in the lift at 3 PM while his body was recovered at 8 PM, reported News18. The lift had to be cut with the help of fire brigade staff.

The man, Ankit Gupta, had been working in the school since 2011. His family has alleged a conspiracy behind the whole incident and demanded a probe into the matter.

“As soon as we reach the school, we saw that Ankit was trapped in the lift and died. Ankit was a very good boy and due to being stuck in the lift for so many hours, his whole body had turned black,” the leading portal quoted Ankit’s brother-in-law Ravindra Jain as saying.

The fire department said that information about a man trapped in the lift was received at 3 PM and it took about five hours to take the body out.

The principal of the school has ensured an inquiry into the incident.