Monkeypox in India: The three samples tested for monkeypox in the past 10 days in India have been reported negative of the viral disease which means India has not registered any case of monkeypox as of now, but the pox spread around the world is being tracked closely, according to reports. The three samples sent for testing to the Indian Council of Medical Research's apex virology laboratory in National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune from Hyderabad and Goa tested negative.

"India has no laboratory confirmed case of monkeypox so far. All the samples referred to the National Institute of Virology so far have tested negative," a central government official, seeking anonymity was quoted as saying by Hindustantimes.com.

Other than sample testing, the procedure followed in case of a suspected/ confirmed case is similar to the protocol observed during the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, people suspected of Monkeypox would be isolated at designated healthcare facilities until all lesions are resolved and a fresh layer of skin forms, or until the treating physician decides to end isolation.

Since May 13, the World Health Organization has received reports of infections from at least 23 countries that are not endemic for the monkeypox virus, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Australia.

According to the UN body, 257 laboratory-confirmed cases and around 120 suspected cases have been reported to it till May 26.

The World Health Organisation has stated that Monkeypox is caused by the Monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family of Poxviridae. It typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

“Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus,” the WHO states. According to health experts, it is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Earlier the Indian govt had issued SOPs to conduct surveillance to local authorities at all entry points to the country, including international passengers arriving from Africa and those who showed symptoms related to the disease.