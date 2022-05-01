New Delhi: International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated across the world on the first day of the month May. Labour Day is mainly an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers, with origins in the labour union movement. Labour Day is identical to the International Workers’ Day or Workers’ Day for most countries and is marked on 1 May. May 1 was chosen as the day to celebrate International Worker’s Day to commemorate the Haymarket Riot Chicago in 1886.Also Read - Tripura drops May Day from list of state holidays; Oppn vexed

Why is May 1 celebrated as Labour Day in India

Labour Day in India is more popularly known as May Day. It is also celebrated as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas. The holiday is tied to labour movements for communist and socialist political parties. Labour Day is known as “Kamgar Din” in Hindi, “Karmikara Dinacharane” in Kannada,”Karmika Dinotsavam in Telugu, “Kamgar Divas” in Marathi, “Uzhaipalar dhinam” in Tamil, and “Thozhilaali Dinam” in Malayalam. In North India, Labour Day is mostly not given its previous importance as a holiday now.

It was first celebrated in Chennai (then known as Madras) on May 1, 1923. The initiative was taken by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. The leader of the party, Comrade Singaravelar arranged two meetings to celebrate this occasion.

Why is May 1 celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day

May 1 is also celebrated as “Maharashtra Day” and “Gujarat Day” to mark the date in 1960, when the two western states attained statehood after the erstwhile Bombay State was divided on linguistic lines. Maharashtra Day is held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. Schools and offices in Maharashtra remain closed on 1 May. A similar parade is held to celebrate Gujarat Day in Gandhinagar.

Why May 1 is marked as International Workers’ Day

International Workers’ Day is a public holiday in many countries, though activities are restricted in some places, sometimes leading to confrontations. The day is celebrated in memory of Haymarket Riot Chicago in 1886. Haymarket Riot was a violent clash between police and labour protesters which later came as a symbol of rights of workers’ across the world. The disturbance and the subsequent trial in connection to the Haymarkert Riot Chicago later sparked worldwide outrage, supplied martyrs for the labor movement and established May 1 as the international Labor Day.