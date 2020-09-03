Amid the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, the Indian government has further strengthened its positions in eastern Ladakh, as well as Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read - India-China Border Row: Army Chief MM Naravane Arrives On A 2-Day Visit To Ladakh to Review Security Situation

The government has put the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers on high alert, Times of India reported.

The Indian Army started deploying its troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and additional companies of the SSB have reportedly been asked to move towards the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had also directed the security forces to remain on high alert on the India-China, India-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Ladakh on Thursday for a 2-day visit to review the ongoing security situation.

The Army Chief will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation at three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh on the first day of his visit.

Army sources said that the Army Chief will also review the operational preparedness of the troops who are locked in a standoff with Chinese troops for over three months now.

His visit comes after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.