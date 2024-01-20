Lachit Borphukan: The Forgotten Hero Of Ahom Kingdom Who Prevented Mughal Invasion In Assam 17 Times

Here's a brief history about Lachit Borphukan: The Legendary Ahom Warrior, Who Defeated Aurangzeb In Battle Of Saraighat.

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam from Friday, will release the much-awaited book on Ahom Army Commander Lachit Borphukan written by Shri Arup Kumar Dutta today. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the translation of the book will be carried out by India’s 24 Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writers in different regional languages. He said, “By the end of this financial year (April-May) we will be able to publish a book on Bir Lachit Borphukan in 24 regional languages”. Sarma also opined that the people of other states had no idea in what context Bir Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat. So, let’s take a look at how the great warrior managed to keep the Mughals out of Assam for the longest period including the 1671 battle of Saraighat.

About Lachit Borphukhan – A Brief History

Lachit Borphukan (24th November, 1622 — 25th April, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Borphukan was originally named Lachit Deca. He was born to Momai Tamuli (who was the commander-in-chief o1’the Ahorn army), who later rose to become the first Governor of Upper Assam and Commander-in-Chief of the Ahom army (Borbarua). Borphukan, similar to a ‘Senapati’ or ‘Field Marshal’, was a title bestowed by the Kings of Ahom in their courts. Lachit Borphukan rose the ranks to become the head of the Ahom army under King Chakradhwaj.

Lachit Borphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals.

According to the NCERT, the Battle of Saraighat was fought on the Brahmaputra River between the Mughal Empire (led by Kachwaha king Raja Ram Singh I) and the Ahom kingdom (led by Lachit Barphukan) at Saraighat, now in Guwahati.

When on the battlefield of Saraighat, Lachit Borphukan asserted: “Dexotkoi Momai Dangor Nohoi” ( My uncle is not greater than my motherland) to punish his uncle for compromising the defence. Lachit found his uncle asleep during the war. In doing so, he has sown the seeds of the ‘Nation first’ philosophy.

The Ahom army launched a massive attack on the invaders and when the Mughal admiral Munnawar Khan was killed by a gunshot, the Mughal naval force became leaderless and they could not maintain the attack and ultimately had to retreat.

The heroic fight of Lachit Borphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country.

The Mughals were at the height of their power but failed to conquer Assam and the Northeast and consolidate their rule. 17 attempts were made by the Mughals to conquer Assam but they failed every time.

The Mughals never attempted to capture Assam after the 1671 war.

The Ahom kings ruled large parts of what is now known as Assam for nearly 600 years, from the early 13th century to the early 19th century. This was a prosperous, multi-ethnic kingdom which spread across the upper and lower reaches of the Brahmaputra valley, surviving on rice cultivation in its fertile lands.

Legacy of Lachit Borphukan

On 24 November each year, Lachit Divas is celebrated statewide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat. In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of 400th Birth Anniversary of Borphukan in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Lachit Divas is celebrated to promote the ideals of Lachit Borphukan – the legendary general of Assam’s history.

Now, the best cadet from the National Defence Academy is awarded the Lachit Borphukan gold medal. It was first institute in 1999 following an announcement by General AP Malik saying the medal would inspire defence personnel to emulate Borphukan’s heroism and sacrifices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.