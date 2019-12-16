New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that a numerical majority in elections gives one the right to make a stable Government.

“A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our Parliamentary democracy,” Pranab Mukherjee said while delivering the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial lecture at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi today.

His statement comes at a time when thousands of students across the nation are protesting against the use of teargas inside the Jamia library as well as police entering the Jamia campus without permission from university authorities.

On Sunday, the national capital turned into a war zone as protests against the contentious Citizenship Law intensified, with Delhi police clashing with the students of Jamia University and using batons and tear gas on them to quell the unrest. At least 35 students were injured in the violent stir that rocked the university.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I appeal to students to understand #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. There is no provision in CAA that takes away anyone’s citizenship. Congress, AAP & TMC are misleading you & creating an atmosphere of violence across the country.”