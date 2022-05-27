Ladakh: 7 Army jawans were killed and several other injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday. Officials said that a party of 26 soldiers was moving from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in Turtuk.Also Read - 'Where Will The Dog Go'? Asks Internet After IAS Couple Transferred to Ladakh & Arunachal | Tweets

7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector (Ladakh), grievous injuries to others too. Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured, incl requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command: Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Reports claimed that efforts are underway to ensure the best medical care is provided to those injured. Besides, air support has also been requisitioned from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to shift those sustained severe injuries to Western Command. Also Read - Meet Captain Abhilasha Barak — Indian Army's First Woman Combat Aviator

“A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants,” the Indian Army said in a statement.