‘Ladakh an integral part of India, denial cannot change the fact’: MEA’s response to Chinese claims

The home ministry on October 2 had said that 28 places and features in Ladakh were marked on the official map of India, each under its standard name.

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MEA responded to China claiming several areas of Ladakh as its own. File Image/PTI

India has reiterated that the Union Territory of Ladakh is an internal part of the country, saying that no amount of denial by China can change this established fact. The statement came after Beijing objected to New Delhi’s move to formally identify 28 geographical features in the region.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “UT of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact.”

Also Read | India standardises names of 28 geographical features in UT of Ladakh, China issues statement

Responding to media queries on remarks by the Chinese side, Jaiswal also defended the government’s move to identify 28 places and geographical features on the Survey of India’s official map, saying the Union home ministry’s announcement was “self-explanatory.”

Gogra and Hot Spring are among the major strategic locations and were friction points in the 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. The areas are crucial for Indian patrols along the LAC.

India on 2 October formally identified 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh on its official map, among them border friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) such as Gogra and Hot Spring. Undertaken in consultation with the Ladakh administration, the exercise was aimed at improving official mapping, ensuring precise identification and raising public awareness of the sensitive border region.

China reacts to claims

Reacting to New Delhi’s step to cement its geographical records, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, as reported by The Global Times on Tuesday, made claims over the Indian territory, alleging that India’s move was illegal.

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“China has never recognised the so-called “Union Territory of Ladakh” unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes India’s announcement of so-called standard names. The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China,” Mao said as quoted by The Global Times.