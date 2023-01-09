Ladakh: Anti-Skid Chains Mandatory For Vehicles On Snow Covered Roads, Violators To Pay Rs 1000 Fine

Vehicles going on snow covered roads in Ladakh have to tie anti skid chains to their tyres, if not, pay fine of Rs 1000.

Ladakh makes anti skid chains for vehicles mandatory.

Ladakh: As Ladakh is grappling with an extreme cold wave and freezing temperatures that make roads ice-slippery, the administration has made anti-skid chains tied with tyres mandatory for vehicles running on snow covered roads.

The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor administration has made the use of anti-skid chains mandatory for vehicles running on snow-covered roads to ensure the safety of people in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

“All public and private vehicles plying on snow-covered roads in the Union Territory shall use anti-skid chains tied with tyres mandatorily for ensuring public safety,” Saughat Biswas, Commissioner-Secretary Transport Department, Ladakh, said in a notification.

Violators will be punished with a fine of ₹ 1,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, he said. Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 15.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 16.9 degrees Celsius and Drass minus 23.9 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.