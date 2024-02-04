Home

Ladakh Bandh: Complete Shutdown Observed In Leh As Protestors Demand For Statehood, Constitutional Protections

A total shutdown was observed in Ladakh as thousands of protestors marched and demanded for statehood and constitutional protection. Read more...

Protests In Leh

New Delhi: The highest plateau in India and one of the highest regions of the world, Ladakh is a region which is administered as a Union Territory by India; it also constitutes of an eastern part of the larger Kashmir region which is a disputed land between India and Pakistan and India and China. The Union Territory has been in the news after a complete shutdown, a Ladakh Bandh where thousands of protestors marched across Leh, in demand for statehood and constitutional protections for Ladakh. The biting cold weather and almost freezing temperatures also did not deter their march and protest. Seeing the protests, a second round of meeting of the high-powered committee set up by Centre also took place.

