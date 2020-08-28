New Delhi: India and China have been exchanging dialogue to find a resolution for the border dispute deadlock in eastern Ladakh and if reports are to be believed, Beijing has begun laying fibre optics cables and installing other equipment for fifth-generation or 5G wireless network along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also Read - China To Unveil Bronze Statue Of Indian Doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis For His Contributions During World War II

Fresh construction works were also seen along the Pangong Lake, amid de-escalation talks with China. New huts and sheds have come up at Pangong Tso, sources said

The Chinese People's Liberation Army troops were also found constructing barracks and other structures near the disputed areas. Intelligence agencies also flagged that similar constructions were seen for 5G network near Demchok, another disputed site at LAC, in the first week of August.

They also noticed the installation of equipment for new spectrum bandwidths, laying of fibre optics cables and the development of cellular transmission technology.

The reports come a day after Ministry of External Affairs remarked that both sides have “reaffirmed” that they will “continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in the western sector”.

“Both sides also agreed that full restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to continue engagements through military and diplomatic channels,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The two nations discussed disengagement during the 18th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting last week, following which Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian said that for the larger picture of bilateral ties, the border tussle with India needs to be sorted out peacefully.

The India-China standoff is nearing four months after tensions broke out in early May. While initial disengagement took place in Galwan Valley and Patrol Point 15; Pangong Lake and Gogra-Hot Springs area also known as patrol point 17A remains volatile.

At Pangong Lake, China has strengthened its positions between Finger-5 and 8 and India is to take up this move very strongly.

The situation had worsened in May this year after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent Galwan Valley clash where the Chinese military also suffered casualties.