New Delhi: India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday held a two-hour long meeting in Moscow, on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The talks between Jishankar-Wang came against the backdrop of a massive spike in border tensions in eastern Ladakh, triggered by fresh face-offs between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Notably, Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members.

Here are the top 10 points from this big story:

1) During the meeting, Dr S Jaishankar emphasised on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity at the Line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh. Stating India’s stance, he said, Indian forces will never try to change status at the LAC.

1) This is the first in-person meet between the two ministers since the India-China tension began in May.

2) Both foreign ministers had last spoken to each other after the Galwan incident which took place in June, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. China had also suffered casualty but never came out with the figures.

3) During that conversation, the Indian side had maintained that “Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties”, a readout by the Ministry of external affairs had said.

4) “The external affairs minister will be meeting the Chinese foreign minister shortly where he will be discussing this issue,” Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing before the crucial meet in Moscow. Srivastava reiterated India’s position that it is committed to resolve the current situation through peaceful negotiations. “Both India and China are in regular touch through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the situation. This was the consensus when the two defence ministers met,” he said.

5) The Indian Army on Tuesday said that the Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh the previous evening and fired shots in the air, a first such instance of bullets being used along the LAC after a gap of 45 years. Reacting to it, Jaishankar had said the situation along the Line of Actual Control was “very serious” and called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a political level.

6) Following fresh confrontation around the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has strengthened its military presence in the region by sending additional troops, battle tanks and other weaponry. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) has also beefed up its presence in the area where the situation remained very tense.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)