New Delhi: US ambassador to India Ken Juster on Friday tweeted his condolences over the clash in eastern Ladakh between troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred and over 70 injured.

Ambassador Juster tweeted: "The US Mission in India sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were lost at Galwan. Their bravery and courage will not be forgotten."

Notably, Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is the place where the violent clash between the two sets of troops took place after over a month of simmering tensions between the two sides.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo too had paid his condolences, tweeting: “We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers’ families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later today chair an all-party meeting to discuss the issue with the opposition parties.