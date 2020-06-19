New Delhi: On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on the issue of ongoing tensions with China, specifically the violent June 15 clash in which 20 Indian soldiers-including a Colonel-were martyred, it has now been reported that China on Thursday released 10 Indian soldiers it had taken hostage, three days after the deadly clash. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: US Extends Deepest Condolences to People of India For Lives Lost During Ladakh Face-off

The 10 soldiers, including at least two majors, were reportedly released after Major General level talks between the Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The negotiations between the two sides, reports said, were kept tightly under wraps due to concerns for the safety of the soldiers amid the heightened tensions between the two sides.

The release is said to have taken place at around 5 PM.

This comes after the Army, on Thursday only, said that ‘no soldier is missing in action‘. Later, in a separate statement, it said that a total of 76 soldiers were injured in the incident, 18 of whom are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Leh. The remaining 58, the Army said, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The Army said that the soldiers will be able to resume duty in a week.

Monday night clash at the Galwan Vally in eastern Ladakh was the most serious between the two sides since 1967 and the first time fatalities had taken place since 1975.