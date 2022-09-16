Ladakh earthquake: An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ladakh’s Leh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology department said. The earthquake occurred at 4:19 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground at 189 km north of Leh’s Alchi.Also Read - 5 Dead, 12 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in JK's Rajouri

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-09-2022, 04:19:41 IST, Lat: 35.89 & Long: 77.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 189km N of Alchi(Leh),Jammu & Kashmir," the NCS said.

There have been no immediate report of damage or casualties.

Earlier last week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.