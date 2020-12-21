Leh: An earthquake hit the Leh region in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday morning. The quake measured 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush

The tremors were felt around 8.33 am, 79 kilometres southwest of Alchi, Leh, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS),

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 21-12-2020, 08:33:46 IST, Lat: 33.66 and Long: 76.64, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 79km SW of Alchi (Leh), Ladakh, India" NCS tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)