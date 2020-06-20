New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted Congress leader Rahul over his statement on the ongoing India-China border standoff. Taking to Twitter, Shah shared a video of the father of an injured jawan (soldier) and advised him rise above politics and stand in solidarity with national interest Also Read - 'Lame Attempt to Obfuscate Truth': Congress Shoots Back at PMO Clarification on Galwan Valley

"A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah tweeted.

In the video, an old man, apparently the father of the injured soldier, wearing a yellow turban and white kurta, can be heard saying,"Indian Army is a very strong army and has the ability to defeat China and other foreign countries. Rahul Gandhi should not do politics on the issue… My son fought and will continue fighting in the army".

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

Notably, Shah’s tweet comes after Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering Indian territory to China. “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?,” Gandhi wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Yesterday, Gandhi had re-tweeted a video of the father with a comment that cabinet ministers were lying about the violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15 night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies,” Gandhi had tweeted then.

