New Delhi: Amid India-China border dispute, the United States on Wednesday said that that they were closely monitoring the situation and hoping for a peaceful resolution. Speaking on the Chinese aggression, the US State Department said, "From Taiwan Strait to Xinjiang, South China Sea to Himalayas, cyberspace to international organizations,we're dealing with Chinese Communist Party that seeks to repress its own people and bully its neighbours. Only way to stop these provocations is by standing up to Beijing."

"We're closely monitoring it & hope for peaceful resolution. As Secy Pompeo said on several occasions, what's so disturbing is emergence of clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically & abroad," news agency ANI quoted US State Dept spokesperson as saying.

Notably, this comes after India on Tuesday alleged that China had again engaged in provocative action even as their military talks were held two days after the PLA made a bid to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

Issuing a statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo due to the timely defensive action, and asked China to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.

However, denying charges, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying maintained that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops never crossed the LAC. Chunying said that the Indian side’s statements may be different from the Chinese (side) but there is only one truth and fact.

Notably, both the countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.