New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the Union Territory crossed 7000 mark with 73 people getting tested positive for the virus, the civil society on Monday called for a self-imposed week-long shutdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The move from the civil society, religious organisations and shopkeepers came after the death toll in Ladakh reached 100 as two more people died due to the infection in Leh district.

"Medical stores will remain open but shops selling food items will open on alternate days," says Dr Abdul Quyoom, president of Anjuman-ul-Islam.

A total of 73 people tested positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the virus count in the region to 7,939.

Meanwhile, the authorities assured adequate arrangements to meet the challenge posed by the spike in the cases and announced that Ladakh is expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine by February next year.

Both the latest fatalities were reported from Leh on Sunday, taking the death toll in Ladakh to 100, the officials said, adding of them, 59 deaths have taken place in Leh and rest 41 in Kargil district.

All shops and business establishments, except medical shops, remained closed, while most of the public and private transport remained off the roads in response to the lockdown call.