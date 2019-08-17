New Delhi: The Member of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Ladakh constituency Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that they will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to celebrate the separate status of the region.

“We will invite PM Modi and Amit Shah and wait for them to give us dates. We’re planning a grand celebration for them and all those who made separate status for Ladakh possible. We’ve waited 70 years for this moment,” said Namgyal.

Namgyal had expressed his pleasure that the Ladakh was being discussed in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“I’m happy that due to the decision taken under Modi ji’s leadership, Ladakh is being discussed in the UN. Earlier when Congress was in power, Ladakh was not even discussed in Parliament let alone the UN,” said the BJP leader.

Yesterday, he took to Twitter and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying it was his dream to make Ladakh a Union Territory.

“Shri Atal Ji has always dreamt and worked for the unity of our nation. It is because of his efforts which have made the dream of UT Ladakh possible,” he tweeted.

Namgyal came to limelight after his fiery speech in Lok Sabha during the debate on Article 370 when PM Modi and Amit Shah acknowledged and applauded his speech.