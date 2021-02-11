New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Thursday addressed the long-standing border issue with China in Ladakh and asserted that India is ready to face any challenge “to protect the sovereignty of the country”. Singh’s statement comes a day after China informed that it has begun “synchronised and organised” disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - Biden Imposes Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Leaders; Expresses Concerns on Hong Kong Crackdown to Xi Jinping

"We are committed to maintaining a peaceful situation at the Line of Control. India has always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties. Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in Rajya Sabha.

"Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner.

“Many fraction areas are built near LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force & arms and ammunition near LAC and in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter deployment,” the defence minister said.

The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said in a brief statement yesterday.

Listing out the agreed procedure of disengagement, Rajnath noted that it is expected that China works with the Indian counterpart to resolve remaining issues.

“First, both parties must agree on LAC & respect it. Secondly, there shouldn’t be an attempt to change the status unilaterally, by any party. Thirdly, all the compromises should be completely agreed upon by both parties,” Singh asserted.

“China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake. India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3,” he added.

Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh for over nine months despite repeated military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the face-off. On January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point to resolve the face-off.