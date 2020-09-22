New Delhi: Even after holding 13 hours of marathon talks, Indian and Chinese officials failed to bring any breakthrough on the issue of Ladakh stand-off, reports claimed. The sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China that started on Monday at around 10 AM and went on till 11 PM. Also Read - International Flights: Now Indians Can Fly to Japan, UK, Canada And 10 Other Countries | Who is Allowed & Who is Not? Read Detailed SOPs

The Indian representatives at the meeting are now expected to brief senior officials about the discussions with the Chinese. According to the reports, Corps commander from both sides have agreed to meet again.

According to the reports of News 18, the Indian delegation, which also comprises a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs insisted on the five point agreement finalised between foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) meet.

The agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

Notably, the situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. On September 7, Chinese troops unsuccessfully attempted to close in on the Indian position and even fired shots in the air in the Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline on the southern bank of Pangong lake.