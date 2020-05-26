New Delhi: As the ongoing border standoff with China in Ladakh heightened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three Service Chiefs to discuss the matter. Also Read - Over 5,000 Chinese Troops Present in Ladakh, Other Areas; India Increases Force

As per updates, PM Modi had separately met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to discuss the issue.

The meeting of PM Modi comes an hour after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met three service chiefs over the matter.

A series of meetings comes at a time when the Chinese and Indian troops have been at loggerhead in Sikkim and Ladakh over the infrastructure project.

As per updates from satellite pictures, Beijing was trying to expand an airbase near Ladakh, close shots have even revealed deployment of fighter jets on the tarmac.

On Monday, the neighbouring country had issued a notice on its embassy website, offering to fly back its citizens from India who wanted to return home in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

During his meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ground situation in Ladakh. He was also briefed about the Indian response to the Chinese troops mobilisation.

It was clarified during the meeting that the Indian Army will hold its fort as talks to defuse the situation would continue in parallel.

In the meantime, six rounds of talks between Indian and Chinese troops have been held since the first border skirmish on May 5 have failed to de-escalate tensions as the two sides have maintained aggressive posturing in the disputed border areas.

During the meeting with Defence Minister, it was also decided that the road constructions must continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese.

Prior to this, the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army held several meetings to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control. However, no breakthrough was reported till Monday.

The earlier meeting were held on Sunday, but many things remained unresolved and more commander-level talks are likely to resolve the issues.

As per updates, there has been a troop build-up on both sides and that there are at least three places where there has been an eyeball-to-eyeball situation since May 5. Both sides have deployed over 1,000 troops at four places along the Line of Actual Control.

The disengagement took place in eastern Ladakh after troops came to blows on May 5 and were involved in a face-off till the morning of May 6 when troops from both sides clashed, leaving several injured.