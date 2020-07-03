New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will on Friday visit Ladakh to take stock of situation there amid the ongoing standoff with China at a number of points in the union territory. During his visit, CDS Rawat will be briefed by the Leh-based 14 Corps on the current situation. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Centre to Purchase Fighter Jets to Bolster Army; Air Force Says Will Enhance Operational Capabilities

Notably, the 14 Corps directly looks after the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Also, this will be General Rawat’s first visit to Leh during the ongoing standoff.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Leh today, along with Army Chief General MM Naravane. However, the visit was postponed at the last-minute and now stands ‘rescheduled’ for a later date.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since early May. However, tensions escalated violently on the night of June 15 after Indian troops were ambushed by the Chinese on the night of June 15, in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in action and 76 injured.

The Chinese side also suffered fatalities and injuries in the incident. Beijing, however, is yet to disclose the number of its troops who were injured or killed.