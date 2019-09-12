New Delhi: A day-long face-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops was on Wednesday eased after the delegation-level talks between the two sides happened, Indian Army said on Thursday.

“There was a face-off between soldiers of the Indian Army and Chinese Army near the northern bank of the Pangong lake. The face-off was over after the delegation-level talks between two sides there. De-escalated & disengaged fully after delegation-level talks yesterday,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Days ahead of a military exercise planned by India along the China border, soldiers of Indian and Chinese Army were on Wednesday engaged in a face-off near the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

The Army said that such incidents happen due to differing perceptions of the LAC and there are established mechanisms to resolve such differences.

Worth mentioning here is that the confrontation took place in the same area where Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a bitter scuffle during the Doklam standoff.

The standoff comes days after the Indian Army denied reports of any incursion by the Chinese into Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army is planning to organise the war-games codenamed HimVijay in Arunachal Pradesh starting October in which the Air Force and the Army will jointly exercise real war scenario inside Indian territory simulating it to be a battle on the eastern front.