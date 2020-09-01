New Delhi: In the wake of the fresh face-off with China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level meeting with officials to discuss the current situation and plan for the future strategy along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - 'Never Occupied an Inch of Other Country's Territory', Says China After Fresh Skirmishes at Pangong Tso

As per updates, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narawane and Director-General Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh are present in the meeting with the defence minister.

The meeting of the defence minister comes a day after 500 Chinese troops attempted to encroach the Indian territory near Pangong Tso Lake.

However, denying charges, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops never crossed the LAC.

On the other hand, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi urged India to withdraw troops who ‘illegally’ crossed the LAC.

According to Global Times, the Chinese Embassy has said Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Lake on Monday.

Earlier in the day, India and China held another round of military talks to ease escalating tension triggered by fresh confrontation between the two sides on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

The Brigade Commander-level talks began at 10 am in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh with a specific agenda to discuss the situation around the Pangong lake, they said, adding the meeting is underway.

The two sides were earlier engaged in a confrontation on the northern bank of Pangong lake but it was for the first time such an incident occurred on its southern bank, they said.

Following the Chinese attempt, the Indian Army has significantly strengthened its presence on a number of “strategic heights” around the Pangong lake besides further bolstering its presence in the area.