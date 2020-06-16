New Delhi: Beijing has on Tuesday accused India of crossing border and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’ at the ongoing standoff in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh. Top military officials from India and China will hold an urgent meeting shortly to discuss and “defuse” the violent face-off has been going on since last night. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Takes a Dig at Selectors For Sidelining Him in Final Stage of His Career

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already held a meeting Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the recent development after three Indian Army personnel were killed at the disputed border.

"During the de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army issued a statement.

According to reports, China is upset with India’s recent construction of roads and airstrips in the high-altitude Galwan Valley.

On the other hand, India has accused the Chinese troops have been illegally trespassing into the Indian territory.