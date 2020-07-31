New Delhi: The border tension between India and China has not ended despite the latter claiming to have completely disengaged from the disputed region of eastern Ladakh. India was, reportedly, not too happy with the situation at Pangong Tso, where the Chinese troops came in nearly 8 km west of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also Read - China's Territorial Claims in India, Bhutan Indicative of Their Intentions: Mike Pompeo

Speaking at a webinar, ahead of a fresh round of Lt General-level talks between India and China, Beijing's ambassador to New Delhi Sun Weidong said that China is well-within the customary boundary line and did no such thing as "expanded its territorial claim".

"China hopes that the Indian troops will strictly abide by the relevant bilateral agreements and protocols between the two countries and refrain from illegally crossing the LAC to the Chinese side"," Weidong said at the webinar.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, the border troops have disengaged in most localities. The situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down,” he stated.

However India countered the claims and said that despite some progress by the frontline troops, the disengagement process was not complete yet.

“There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed,” Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The MEA spokesperson said the senior commanders of the two militaries will be meeting in the “near future” and work out steps to “sincerely” engage for “complete disengagement and de-escalation” and “full restoration” of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the “earliest” as agreed during talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“As we have stated earlier, the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship,” Srivastava said.

“Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” he added.

On July 5, National Security Advisor Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang held a nearly two-hour-long telephonic conversation to put an end to the violent standoff at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley by commencing the disengagement process.

However, even after several rounds of talks, India has not been satisfied with China’s efforts on the disengagement process.

The tension in eastern Ladakh escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. The Chinese side also suffered over 40 casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

Government sources said that India was keeping a hawk-eye vigil on all areas along the LAC in Ladakh and will maintain a high level of alertness to deal with any eventualities.

With PTI inputs