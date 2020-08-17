New Delhi: The border tensions between India and China seem to be escalating as the Chinese Army has reportedly deployed high altitude artillery guns in Tibet, intensifying the situation in eastern Ladakh yet again. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain 'D614G' Detected in Malaysia, Said to Be '10 Times More Infectious', All You Need To Know

"The artillery guns, at an altitude of 4,600 meters, are deployed in Tibet general areas since last week of July," sources told news agency IANS.

China has also reportedly deployed its '150 Light Combined Arms Brigade of 77 Combat Command' – an adaptation of the American brigade combat team – in Tibet Military District, positioned in deep areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. The Combined Arms Brigade provides efficient control and integration of various arms, rather than simple convergence.

China has positioned troops, artillery and armour in three sectors of Line of Actual Control – western (Ladakh), middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal) and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal). China has also mobilised soldiers near Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass, a tri-junction between India, Nepal and China situated atop the Kalapani Valley.

Interestingly, earlier today, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the country was ready to work with India to enhance political mutual trust and manage the differences to safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties.

The border tension between India and China has not been resolved despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. China has set up permanent structures near the border areas despite repeatedly committing on disengagement to the Indian Army.

On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.