New Delhi: The ongoing border dispute between India and China in Ladakh does not seem to have resolved yet. According to a report, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has not de-escalated the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as it has continued deployment of around 40,000 troops in front and depth areas for the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese are not honouring their commitment for disengagement at the friction points in Eastern Ladakh and not moving back as per the agreed terms held during the multiple rounds of talks at the government and Army level, news agency ANI reported.

"The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," news agency ANI quoted its source as saying.

The disengagement process has also not made any progress since the last round of talks between the two Corps Commanders held last week and ground positions have also not changed, the sources said.

In the last meeting between Corps commander-level officers on July 14-15, it was agreed that both sides will now monitor further disengagement by troops and verify the development in the next few days.

The NSA, during his interaction with the Chinese side, had made it clear that both sides will have to move back to their permanent locations for the matter to be sorted out completely and to the satisfaction of both sides.

The situation deteriorated following the Glawan clashes on June 15 as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the LAC. The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a violent face-off in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered nearly 45 casualties but refused to give out the details.