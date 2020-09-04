New Delhi: Wei Fenghe, Chinese Defence Minister has requested a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow. Notably, both the leaders are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on Friday. Also Read - ‘Not Helpful’: China Again Urges India to Stop Banning Moble Apps in The Name of National Security

The request for the meeting comes at a time when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months now. According to information, the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness to have a meeting between the two defence ministers. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Tensions escalated in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake four days back when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a “direct result” of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.